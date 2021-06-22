Asha Negi On Calling Out Celebs Acting Panicky In Their Vaccination Video: People Should Just Stop Doing This

It is not a hidden fact that many celebs have been sharing pictures and videos while taking their COVID-19 vaccine. While the prime motive for this was to spread awareness towards the vaccination to their fans, actress Asha Negi was not amused. She had a problem with celebs acting all panicky while taking the vaccine for the camera and also took to her social media handle to voice it out. The actress had written, "To all actors who are uploading their vaccination videos...Yaar awareness Ke Liye Theek Hai but please Itni overacting at Kiya Karo, Bahot annoying ho Jata Hai." Now, Asha has spoken about this particular statement of hers.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Asha Negi revealed to a publication stating, "I just felt it so I posted it. Everyone knows why I shared it. I mean they are pretty annoying sometimes. My friends know my nature, and they got me. Sometimes, I feel why people do this. It was my first instinct that enough, people should just stop doing this."

Asha Negi Has THIS To Say About Her Difficult Breakup With Ex-BF Rithvik Dhanjani

However, the Pavitra Rishta actress added that later upon thinking she did not have any problem with the same. Asha said, "It's okay if it makes people happy. One should let them be. Waise Bhi everybody is going crazy in these times." She also revealed that she has also received her COVID-19 vaccine but did not share any pictures of the same.

Asha Negi On Her Bond With Ex-BF Rithvik Dhanjani: We Both Are On Good Terms

Asha Negi also revealed that despite things normalizing a bit and the shooting restrictions lifted, she is hesitant to go back to work. The Baarish actress stated, "I know it'll come back to being normal, slowly, but just because the lockdown is over doesn't mean that the Covid-19 crisis is over. It's still there, people are still dying. Everybody should be careful."

She also remembered her trip with her Khwabon Ke Parinday co-stars fondly that she had taken before the lockdown was imposed. Asha said, "All the hard work, staying in hostels and hotels, searching for Indian food outside the country, and going together on a trip where everybody is doing everything. Now, when we look back at the memories, it seems so pure and special." Apart from Khwabon Ke Parinday, Asha Negi was seen in interesting OTT projects like Abhay 2 alongside Kunal Kemmu and Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi.