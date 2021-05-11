Asha Negi To Celebs Posting Vaccination Videos: Please Don't Do Overacting; It's Annoying

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every part of the world. To provide production, the country has started vaccination drive. In Indian, in most states above 18-year-old people are getting vaccinated, and so are celebrities, who have been sharing the posts and videos of them getting vaccinated. However, this has not gone down well with Asha Negi, who became a household name with the show Pavitra Rishta.

The actress, who was seen in web series like Baarish and Abhay, has a message for all celebrities who are sharing their vaccination videos. She requested celebrities not to overact in the videos that shows them getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Asha shared a note that read as, "To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos.. Yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bahot annoying ho jata hai (Spreading awareness is fine but please don't do overacting. It is very annoying)!"

The Pavitra Rishta actress captioned the note as, "Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (And people are asking if you are taking vidoegrapher with you or if the hospital is providing them)?"

Asha's post received many reactions from her friends from the industry, who couldn't stop laughing.

Rohan Shah commented, "😂 hahaahahaha," Nia Sharma wrote, "Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko.. 😅 @ashanegi" and Rahull Sharma commented, "Someone said it!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣." Rizwan Bachav and Karan Patel shared laughing emojis.

It has to be recalled that recently, Divya Khosla Kumar was trolled for not wearing a mask while getting her vaccination. Several celebrities received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Parth Samthaan, Himanshi Khurana, Rohit Roy, Radhika Madan, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary and Arti Singh are a few celebrities who have got themselves vaccinated and urged fans to get vaccinated soon.