Ashi Singh Breaks Down On The Sets Of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga; Says Her Character Jasmin Is Like Her Baby

SAB TV's popular fantasy show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga will be going off-air soon. Recently, the lead actor Siddharth Nigam, who plays the role of Aladdin confirmed the same and said that the cast and crew were sad. Apparently, the team wrapped up shooting the climax scene of the show and Ashi Singh couldn't control her emotions and broke down!

As per TOI report, there was pin-drop silence after Siddharth Nigam said the final dialogue and Ashi was the first one who started crying. Ashi, who replaced Avneet Kaur as Jasmin and joined the show just six months ago, said that her character Jasmin is like her baby.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The character of Jasmin is like my baby which I was raising on the set. Apart from this, handling swords and climbing on a harness are things which I did for the first time and I am glad that I got to do all that."

About her bond with Sidharth Nigam, Ashi said, "I met Siddharth on the sets only and I never thought that we would become such good friends. He has been immensely supportive and there are no professional filters between us. The bond we have makes me feel that we are some long lost friends who reunited."

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is Ashi's first show and the actress revealed that she never really wanted to do a show like this as her interest was towards realism and youth-based shows. But now, she is now okay doing such shows.

Also Read: Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga To Go Off-Air; Siddharth Nigam Says The Cast & Crew Are Sad

Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Shubhangi Reacts To Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Saumya & Nehha Pendse's Entry