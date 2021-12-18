Ashmit Patel Wants To Re-Enter The Bigg Boss House; Says ‘I Want To Test Myself Again’

Ashmit Patel, who is currently working on several web series, wants to re-enter the Bigg Boss house to test himself again. For the unversed, Ashmit has been a part of Bigg Boss season 4 as a contestant. He had reached the finale. Ashmit's Bigg Boss journey was quite a memorable one as he had several fights with co-contestant Dolly Bindra and had developed a strong bond of love with Veena Malik.

Now, the brother of actress Ameesha Patel, Ashmit expressed his desire to enter the Bigg Boss house again. In conversation with ETimes TV, Ashmit Patel said that Bigg Boss house tests your emotions and patience. He said, "Every movie or television show that I have done has impacted my life in some way or the other. But Bigg Boss is a huge part of my life because it was three months of intense experience. Being away from home and your loved ones and to be 24 hours in front of the camera and the audience is not easy. It taxes you physically and emotionally and this experience is something that I will never forget."

The actor further stated, "If in the next season I get a chance then I would like to go in as a wild card or for a guest appearance. I don't mind that. I want to test myself again by going back into the Bigg Boss house and see how much I have changed from the last time I was on the show."

Ashmit Patel also revealed that he doesn't watch the ongoing Bigg Boss 15. However, he also stated that he does have some of his friends such as Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia in the house. He wants to see one of them as the winner of the show.

Talking about his career, Ashmit Patel has featured in films like Inteha, Murder, Nazar, Dil Diya Hai, Jai Ho, Nirdosh and so on.