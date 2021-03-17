Asim Riaz On Fan Wars Between His And Himanshi Khurana’s Fans: I Don’t Look At All These Things

Asim Riaz is already riding high with a positive response to his new music video, 'Saiyyonee' which released today. The model who was on a promotional spree for the track, recently also broke his silence on the occasional fan wars which sometimes take place between his fans and the fans of his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Asim had a rather positive and mature response when he was quipped on the same.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Asim Riaz revealed that he does not look at all these things, referring to the nasty fan wars that take place on social media. He added that there are so many other things to do in life than to pay heed to such negativity of somebody saying something and the other person replying to this. The model said that he just leaves such fans to act like they want without judging them.

However, Asim Riaz said that he makes sure to give in the right message to his fans and inculcating the right motivation in them. The Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up replied that by putting someone down, one will not gain a million bucks. Asim replied that having a strong vision and working towards it may make one achieve something in life instead.

Asim Riaz further added that he keeps himself away from such fan wars between his and Himanshi Khurana's fans. He also said that he is not even aware of what takes place during such things and is not even interested in knowing the same. Asim also broke his silence on whether such fan wars affect his relationship with Himanshi.

Asim Riaz revealed everybody has a different point of view on anything. He also gave an example that one person may like a commodity while the other person may not like the same. He then said that similarly if their fans have an opinion, they will say it but he does not get affected by the same.

Asim Riaz also said that as a result, the fan wars does not affect his relationship with Himanshi Khurana because they do not address the negative issues. The 'Kalla Sohna Nai' star said that it is just their fans who address it and solve it amongst themselves. The model said that he and Himanshi do not take the internet to their homes and remain unaffected by these things as long as they know that they are happy in their relationship.

For the unversed, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana began their whirlwind romance after they met on Bigg Boss 13. Asim had proclaimed his love for her on the show and Himanshi too reciprocated to the same. Their fans fondly call themselves, Asimanshi.