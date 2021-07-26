Asim Riaz Opens Up About His Marriage Plans With Himanshi Khurana; Says ‘Hum Saath Mein Hain’

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana shot to fame after their appearance in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The couple came close to each other during the show and started dating each other. Asim and Himanshi are considered as one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Asim Riaz spilt the beans about his marriage plans with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist said, "Obviously in the future. But right now, we are just in that work zone. We just want to do something for which we were working for the last 10 years, to reach those heights. We thought let's do all this first, hum saath mein hain (we are together). Everything is fine. We're looking good."

Let us tell you, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana recently featured in a new rap video song, 'Sky High' penned and sung by the Bigg Boss 13 finalist himself. The song also starred Asim's brother Umar Riaz. It is getting a solid response from the masses and fans can't stop gushing over the actor's amazing raping skills and Himanshi's beauty.

While speaking about working on songs with Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz said, "We are in a very good position right now. Starting with the songs which I had told Himanshi in Bigg Boss that I want to do a track with her where she will sing the chorus and I will do the verse. I had just said it like that but then I was working on it. So now we made a sketch of a new track, we still need to record it. She is singing the chorus and I am coming with the verse. It's going to be really nice. I also shot another track with Himanshi which is her song, it is going to be dropping out very soon."

Well, this information may excite Asim and Himanshi fans as they always want to see them together. However, they will also have to wait a little longer for their wedding. In an interview with the same portal, Asim Riaz had also revealed his struggle story and said that he has seen very tough days during his struggling period.