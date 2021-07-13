Asim Riaz's Sky High Featuring 'Punjab Di Rani' Himanshi Is Out On His Birthday; It's A Blockbuster Say Fans!
Finally, the wait is over! Asim Riaz is back with a bang with his rap song 'Sky High', which also features his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and brother Umar Riaz. The lyrics are penned by Asim himself and the music is by Charan. Direction and concept of the song is by Jay Singal.
Asim’s Rap Song ‘Sky High’ Review
Asim's
rap
has
impressed
the
fans.
The
lyrics
of
the
song
and
the
actor's
look
are
much
praised.
In
the
song
he
has
called
himself
a
king
and
Himanshi
‘Punjab
Di
Rani'.
A
few
other
lyrics
like
John
cena's
name
in
it
and
others
will
grab
everyone's
attention
for
sure.
However,
Himanshi
and
Asimanshi
fans
might
be
disappointed
as
there
is
not
much
screen
space
given
to
her
and
the
duo
haven't
shared
the
screen
together
in
the
song.
It's
out
and
out
Asim's
song
for
Asim's
fans.
Meanwhile, his ardent fans call it a ‘blockbuster'. They also wished him a ‘Happy Birthday'. Take a look at a few comments and tweets.
Fans Comments: They Call Sky High A Blockbuster
@IamAsimRiaz1:
Insta
shout
out
kare
John
Cena
🔥.
what
a
Lyrics
mhannn.
Teamasimriazofficial1: You nailed it 👏.
Unitedasimsquad: SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER ✨✨.
@Sachin_Ss0
"The song is very amazing bro, Your lyrics, your style, your look, location and everything is absolutely perfect. Hollywood vibe was coming after seeing the song. LONG LIVE ASIM RIAZ #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #SkyHigh."
@Khadijadrogba
"Omg Jaw drop absolutely crazy. #SkyHigh is next level rap. @imrealasim Killed it, Rocked it & Hit the big time with his Spot on lit rap💕 Its not easy to catch the rap flow when you're doing in two languages at a same time but man you nailed it 👌🏽SKY HIGH OUT NOW #AsimRiaz."
Khushhal Rathod
"Asim is on fire 🔥👌 damnn lyrics 💙 acting skills, looks , expressions everything IS TOP notch so perfect 🌟🤘 incredible work champ 🙌 . Luvd the music video so much it's gonna be a blockbuster.😎🤘 Let's touch the sky as high KEEP rocking keep streaming #SKYHIGH#AsimRiaz 💙."
Asim’s Mid-Night Birthday Celebration With Himanshi & Friends
Meanwhile, Asim Riaz had a blast as he celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Himanshi. Apparently, Himanshi had planned a surprise party for Asim. The Kashmiri lad was all smiles as he cut his birthday cakes, while Himanshi and their close friends cheered him. The Punjabi singer-actress also shared a few vidoes on her Instagram stories. She took to Twitter to wish her love on his special day. Sharing a picture of Asim, who looked dapper in a beige t-shirt with white pants paired with his patent headband, Himanshi wrote, "Happy Birthday @imrealasim 🫂."
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: YouTube)