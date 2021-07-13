Asim Riaz's Sky High Featuring 'Punjab Di Rani' Himanshi Is Out On His Birthday; It's A Blockbuster Say Fans!

Asim’s Rap Song ‘Sky High’ Review

Asim's rap has impressed the fans. The lyrics of the song and the actor's look are much praised. In the song he has called himself a king and Himanshi ‘Punjab Di Rani'. A few other lyrics like John cena's name in it and others will grab everyone's attention for sure. However, Himanshi and Asimanshi fans might be disappointed as there is not much screen space given to her and the duo haven't shared the screen together in the song. It's out and out Asim's song for Asim's fans.



Meanwhile, his ardent fans call it a ‘blockbuster'. They also wished him a ‘Happy Birthday'. Take a look at a few comments and tweets.

Fans Comments: They Call Sky High A Blockbuster

@IamAsimRiaz1: Insta shout out kare John Cena 🔥. what a Lyrics mhannn.

Teamasimriazofficial1: You nailed it 👏.

Unitedasimsquad: SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER ✨✨.

@Sachin_Ss0

"The song is very amazing bro, Your lyrics, your style, your look, location and everything is absolutely perfect. Hollywood vibe was coming after seeing the song. LONG LIVE ASIM RIAZ #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #SkyHigh."

@Khadijadrogba

"Omg Jaw drop absolutely crazy. #SkyHigh is next level rap. @imrealasim Killed it, Rocked it & Hit the big time with his Spot on lit rap💕 Its not easy to catch the rap flow when you're doing in two languages at a same time but man you nailed it 👌🏽SKY HIGH OUT NOW #AsimRiaz."

Khushhal Rathod

"Asim is on fire 🔥👌 damnn lyrics 💙 acting skills, looks , expressions everything IS TOP notch so perfect 🌟🤘 incredible work champ 🙌 . Luvd the music video so much it's gonna be a blockbuster.😎🤘 Let's touch the sky as high KEEP rocking keep streaming #SKYHIGH#AsimRiaz 💙."

Asim’s Mid-Night Birthday Celebration With Himanshi & Friends

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz had a blast as he celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Himanshi. Apparently, Himanshi had planned a surprise party for Asim. The Kashmiri lad was all smiles as he cut his birthday cakes, while Himanshi and their close friends cheered him. The Punjabi singer-actress also shared a few vidoes on her Instagram stories. She took to Twitter to wish her love on his special day. Sharing a picture of Asim, who looked dapper in a beige t-shirt with white pants paired with his patent headband, Himanshi wrote, "Happy Birthday @imrealasim 🫂."

Click here to watch Asim's birthday party video