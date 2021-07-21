Asim Riaz Shares His Struggle Story, Says ‘I Had To Choose Between Eating Meals Or Paying Rickshaw Fare’

Asim Riaz who shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, has faced a lot of trouble in his life during the initial days of his career. The BB 13 finalist recently shared his struggle story in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Asim said that he doesn't have any regrets and feels blessed that the struggle made him tough.

In 2012, Asim Riaz came to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. He revealed that his dad used to give him only Rs 8000 then, and at that time, rent of his PG was Rs 8000. The actor also revealed that he has stayed with at least 15 people in the PG, situated in New Mhada Colony, Mumbai. Asim Riaz said, "In New Mhada, they would give you mattresses and cupboards that were the size of a matchbox to keep your clothes. I used to feel good that I came from so far and there are so many people around me and I am not alone. Because I was 18. When you don't have the money, especially in Bombay, you pay the rent and everything else; but then you don't have the money to eat, to go for auditions, for rickshaws so you've got to walk."

Asim Riaz also revealed that he used to take lifts to go for auditions. The Main Tera Hero actor said, "I had to choose between eating meals or paying the rickshaw fare. When you come down, rickshaw is a little expensive for us. I didn't know much about buses, their numbers and what time they come; rickshaw is something that is available. It was okay because, till the time I make it, I will be so honest that this is how I made it. You don't have to lose hope. You will not become small by asking someone for help."

The actor also stated that he was rejected by many people. He used to give 10-15 auditions every day and wait 30-45 minutes in line for every audition. Talking about Asim Riaz's latest work, the actor recently released his rap song 'Sky High', which also features his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. It has music composed by Charan. The song is directed by Jay Singhal.