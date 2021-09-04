Asim Riaz Started Shivering When He Heard Of Sidharth Shukla's Death News Says Himanshi Khurana

Asim Started Shivering When He Heard Of Sidharth's Death News

Sidharth and Asim participated in Bigg Boss 13. Initially, they were friends, but later they turned rivals. Post Bigg Boss, the duo had said that they had no enmity and admired each other's work. Asim's girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana revealed that to ABP news that she woke up to this tragic news and immediately called up Asim to confirm. Himanshi said that Asim was shivering and couldn't speak properly on call.

Heartbreaking Picture Of Asim Sitting In Rain Distraught

One of the pictures of Asim from the cremation has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen sitting in rain distraught. Well, such reunion, their fans might have never expected and no one wanted this as well!

Himanshi On Asim’s Condition Post Sidharth’s Demise

Speaking about Asim's condition, Himanshi told IANS that Asim is still grieving. She added, "He (Asim) is in shock to hear. He even saw Sidharth in his dream in the morning (yesterday morning) only. He is still thinking about him and watching their videos."

About Sidharth & Shehnaaz

Talking about Sidharth, she said that she had huge respect for him and they spent good days in BB but they all were busy in work after that and didn't get any chance to meet him. She added that life is so unpredictable. When asked if she spoke to Shehnaaz she said no and added that she had called her yesterday and knows that she is not in a state to talk.

Asim Shares Series Of Post Remembering Sidharth; Says ‘Khuda Hafiz Brother’

Meanwhile, Asim shared a few pictures from their best moments in Bigg Boss 13 and captioned it as, "💔I m gonna meet you in heaven brother... R I P sidharthshukla."

The actor also shared a video and revealed in his post that he had a dream that morning and hugged Sidharth. He wrote, "I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey.... And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me...💔. I stil can't believe this , see you on the other side SiD."

In another post he shared their last moments from Bigg Boss and captioned, "KHUDA HAFIZ BROTHER 💔."