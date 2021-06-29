Asim Riaz Features In Dubai Based Couture Label Amato’s Film Titled ‘Genesis’ At The Arab Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's fashion movie for the Arab Fashion Week is out now. A Dubai-based designer, Furne One's new collection is showcased in a full-length black-and-white fashion film titled 'Genesis’.

For the unversed, the digital film from Dubai-based couture label Amato opened the second edition of Arab Fashion Week in Dubai on Monday, June 28. It has Asim and Polish model Daniel Dejne flaunting the latest collection of Amato's Filipino designer, Furne One. The film was shot by Dubai filmmaker Monte.

Asim recently about his experience working with the designer and told Arab News, “I am extremely happy and blessed to be working with fashion legend Furne Amato and celebrity producer Josh Yugen for this monumental project in my career.” He went on to add, “This film is about a new beginning, changing the norms and challenging the future.”

Asim Riaz Unveils Poster Of His Latest Rap Single Titled Back To Start

Asim has also reposted the film shared on the official Instagram account of Amato with the following caption: "'Collection changes, emotion lingers' - Hail to the latest fashion film from #AMATOCouture starring the first-ever Male Bollywood Star #AsimRiaz to open #ArabFashionWeek produced by #JoshYugen @yugenpr — shot in full Black and White for @arabfashionweek @arabfashioncouncil (sic)"

Asim Riaz On His Relationship With Himanshi Khurana: The Best Part Is We Motivate Each Other

As soon as the Riaz shared the post, his fans took to the comment section and went gaga over the star’s look in the film and dropped red-heart, awestruck, and fire emojis. Check out the video below:

On the professional front, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up recently released his debut rap number titled Back to Start on the occasion of Eid on May 14. The lyrics of the foot-tapping track have been penned by Riaz himself. The song, which was released under the label of Sony Music, depicts the actor's journey and struggles in the entertainment industry.