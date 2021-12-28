Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At Shehnaaz's Dance Videos With Cryptic Post; Fans Slam Him & Trend 'Shame On Asim Riaz'

Shehnaaz Gill, who has been staying away from limelight ever since her best friend Sidharth Shukla's demise, recently was spotted at her manager's engagement party. The actress was, after a long time, seen having some fun time with her friends, and fans were happy to see her dance. But this doesn't seem have gone down well with her ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, who took a dig at her with a cryptic post on his Twitter.

He wrote, "Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏Kya baat. kya baat...... #Newworld."



Asim's tweet didn't go down well with netizens who slammed him by trending 'Shame On Asim Riaz'. While a few of them said that this was his way of getting noticed as his music video 'Tera Bhai' is coming up, some of them said that they didn't expect this from him. Take a look at a few tweets!

Ghausia: Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who's try to move on from bad days... I'm very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone 💔SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ.

@BiggBossTW: Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to...

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

Karan Singh Chhabra: Oh so @imrealasim saw the few seconds of dancing but he forgot the unimaginable pain for months she went thru after losing a loved one? And rather than helping a colleague move on , speaking such words to get some attention? Waah! #AsimRiaz #ShehnaazGill #ShameOnAsimRiaz.

Chhotu Rajput: Finally #AsimRiaz got some publicity in the of #ShehnaazGill SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ #Nalla.

Shehnaaz Gill's 'Zingaat' Dance At A Friend's Engagement Party Will Leave You Awestruck (VIDEO)

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Shot At By Two Armed Men, Escapes Unharmed: Report

@sidnaaz_paru: Nalla ka project aw raha hay isliya ya sab kiya koye fayda nahi 👎 Nalla SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ.

Meanwhile, Asim's girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana too shared a cryptic tweet, which made fans wonder if the duo has broken up.

She wrote, "You stabbed me thousand times and then acted as if you were the one that was bleeding.............. dot dot Stop blame game .......... Peace."

You stabbed me thousand times and then acted as if you were the one that was bleeding………….. dot dot



Stop blame game ………. Peace ✌🏼 🥸 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 27, 2021

After 'Shame On Asim Riaz' started trending on Twitter, the Bigg Boss 13's runner-up fans started trending, 'We Are With Asim Riaz'.

(Social media posts are not edited)