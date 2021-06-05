Asmita Sood Reacts To Co-Star Pearl V Puri's Arrest: "Hope That The Authorities Deliver Justice"

The reports regarding Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri's arrest came out as a great shock for both the television industry, as well as the audiences. Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday (June 4) night for the alleged rape of a minor girl. Asmita Sood, who was the actor's co-star in his debut show Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil, has now reacted to his arrest.

"I woke up to some messages and calls mentioning last night's arrest of actor Pearl Puri. I was not aware of the details of the same, so I took the time to read about the same. I was shocked and appalled at the details. Pearl and I worked together in our first television series in the year 2015," wrote Asmita Sood.

"We all know that our industry is a fast-changing one and the dynamics change very quickly here. I am not in touch with Pearl for more than half a decade now. I do not know what has transpired in all these years and what could actually have happened. The Pearl I knew was a career focussed person and was very close to his mother; the two traits which could make anyone believe that he could not have done something that is alleged," the actress added.

Pearl V Puri Not Granted Bail; Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Pearl V Puri Arrested For An Alleged Rape & Molestation Case?

"Being an independent woman working in this industry - I know that there are many a challenge we face every day. For the people - a victim is just a person - but in such incidents, it is the entire family which suffers. Imagine the fear and the state of mind of parents of young girls after reading such news - who genuinely want to make a career in this industry. For all those of us working in the industry - be it actors, directors, production teams, media, etc. it is our responsibility to not accept the unacceptable and create a good landscape for all those who want to join the industry. I hope that the competent authorities investigate the matter at hand in totality and deliver justice," concluded Asmita Sood.

Coming back to Pearl V Puri, the latest reports suggest that the actor has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The Bepanah Pyaar actor is reportedly charged under the various section 376 AB (rape of women under 12 years of age) of IPC and various sections of the POCSO act. Pearl's colleagues from the industry, including producer Ekta Kapoor, his co-stars Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, and others have extended support to the actor through social media.