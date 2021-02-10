Aspiring Model Files Complaint After She Was Cheated And Threatened To Do Nude Shoot For An App

A 29-year-old model from Uttarakhand has alleged that she was cheated and threatened to do nude shoots for Hot Hit Movies app. This has come to light during the investigation carried out by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch in the recently busted pornographic racket case. The complainant, who has registered a case with Malvani police, says she was forced to shoot nude scenes at a Madh Island bungalow.

According to a Mid-Day report, the woman who came to Mumbai for work revealed in her complaint that she received a call from a friend in December about being selected for a movie. She says she agreed for the shoot and soon received a call from a woman named Alisha.

The complainant shared in her statement, “She told me that the shoot is for HotHitmovies, a paid application, in which the videos cannot be downloaded and shared. She asked me to wait near Bhumi Mart in Malad (West). However, after a couple of hours, Alisha said that the shoot has been delayed as other actors are busy and she took me to her home.”

She went on to add, “Alisha brought an agreement written in English and her husband translated the clauses in Hindi. I along with Alisha, her husband, their house help Suraj Sharma and a cameraman named Monu reached a bungalow named Green Park, where a woman named Sapna Sharma and Rocky Singh was present.”

But after shooting a few scenes, Alisha allegedly asked the complainant to do nude scenes with Sapna and Rocky but the complainant refused. She also alleges that they threatened her with the signed agreement and gave her a spiked drink, after which they did her nude shoot.

An officer from Malvani police station said, “Based on the complaint, we have booked Alisha alias Yasmin Khan and two others for forcing the complainant into porn films. The woman has alleged that Khan and her husband had made her sign a contract for a film shoot and forced her into acting in porn film. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 292 (sale of obscene material), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), and relevant sections of the IT Act.”

