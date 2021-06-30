Avika Gor's Birthday: The Balika Vadhu Actress Announces Her Upcoming Projects On Her Special Day

Avika Gor is celebrating her birthday today (June 30). While the actress has been flooded with warm wishes from her fans and industry friends, she made sure to surprise her loved ones on this special day too. Avika shared some of her upcoming Telugu projects that may make her die-hard fans dance with joy.

Speaking about the same, the Balika Vadhu actress shared her look and motion posters from her upcoming films. Avika shared her character Subbu's look from her film with director Karthik Thupurani. The first look sees her enjoying a car ride while sporting her million-dollar smile. The movie also stars Naveen Chandra, Sai Ronak and Sanjana Sarathy in the lead roles. Take a look.

Avika Gor then went on to share a BTS video of her upcoming movie with filmmaker Sreedhar Sreepana. The video shows the Sasural Simar Ka actress looking gorgeous in yellow attire as she walks through some flying balloons. The video further sees her dancing in the rain while sporting pink attire. The movie also stars Kalyaan Dev in the lead role. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, the actress shared the first look of her film Popcorn alongside actor Sai Ronak. Avika has also co-produced the movie and the motion poster sees her enjoying a glass of wine with Sai who can be seen sitting beside her with a guitar. The movie has been directed by Murali Gandham. The Laado 2 actress' boyfriend Milind Chandwani commented on the same stating, "Let me grab some popcorn." Take a look at the poster of Popcorn.

Avika Gor then went on to share the poster of her character Chandhini from another of her upcoming project. The actress can be seen trekking atop a hill in the poster. She hinted that her character will teach the meaning of 'true love'. The movie will be helmed by director Garudavega Anji. Avika also shared a glimpse of her look in a beautiful cream coloured sheer frill gown from an untitled movie wherein her role is the 'most challenging' as she mentioned in her caption. She also announced her film Amaran-In The City Chapter 1. Here is her first look as Chandhini from the untitled film.