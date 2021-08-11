Avika Gor Reveals That A Fan Once Refused To Watch Her Show Balika Vadhu, Here's Why

Avika Gor had become a household name for her performance as Anandi in the popular show Balika Vadhu. Not only did she become synonymous with the character but the show also created a huge impact with its social message on evils surrounding child marriage. Recently Avika revealed that a fan once told her that he will not watch the show with his family. She also elaborated the reason behind the same.

Talking to Indian Express about the incident, Avika Gor said, "I remember I was in Delhi in 2010, and a man, in his sixties came up to me and said please forgive us, we cannot watch your show with our family as we feel ashamed)'. When I asked him why he said that... because his family practises the same thing. However, he promised me that it won't happen again."

The actress said that even though that incident shocked her, she was glad that her show managed to create an impact and bring about a change when it comes to the practice of child marriage. Apart from that, Avika Gor also recalled an incident wherein a journalist told her that an 8-year-old girl had refused to be a child bride. Elaborating on the incident, the Sasural Simar Ka actress said, " I also remember a journalist who told me that an eight-year-old girl in Kolkata stood in her mandap refusing to get married, saying 'Anandi Ne Mana Kiya Hai' (Anandi has forbidden child marriages). There is a reason the show is coming back as this evil practice is still prevalent in society and we need to make people see the ills of it."

The second season of Balika Vadhu has now hit the TV screens. The show brings another tale of child marriage with a new central protagonist named Anandi. The show stars Anjali Gupta, Shreya Patel, Shiju Kataria, Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Vansh Sayani and Seema Mishra in the lead roles.

On the work front, Avika Gor has an exciting line-up of regional projects in her kitty. The actress had unveiled many of her line-ups on the occasion of her birthday (June 30). Apart from interesting projects in the South, Avika will also be seen in the ZEE5 film titled Net.