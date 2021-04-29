Avika Gor Shares A Hard-Hitting Message In The Wake Of COVID-19 Second Wave

Avika Gor recently took to her social media handle to share a powerful message in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave. The actor shared why it is important for all the citizens of the nation to come together to curb the further spread of the virus. The actor also narrated the frightening experience of her own family members battling the virus after they had tested positive for the same.

Avika shared some beautiful pictures of hers from a recent photoshoot wherein she can be seen sporting a low waist white gown. However, it was her caption that was hard-hitting and gave out a strong message. The Balika Vadhu actor called the second wave situation to be scary and stated that almost 2 lakh people have lost their lives according to the official figures and that everyone knows that the real numbers are at least 4-5 times greater. Take a look at her post.

Avika further stated that more than 17 million people officially have been impacted by the virus in the country and a lot of them might suffer some health consequences in the future. The Sasural Simar Ka actor added that our healthcare system is overburdened and there is not much that can be done about it right now. The actor added that all one can do is support each other in whatever way possible and do everything to stop the spread of the virus as soon as possible.

Also Read: Avika Gor Confirms Relationship With Roadies Fame Milind; Says 'My Prayers Have Been Answered

Avika also hinted that one should not shy away from sharing the information regarding the COVID-19 resources on their social media handles even if they have fewer followers. The actor said doing so is the need of the hour now. The Laado 2 actor narrated the experience of her own family members testing positive for COVID-19 and she called it a scary experience. The actor stressed that she does not want anyone to go through the same.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor's Inspirational Transformation Story Is A Must Read

Avika also urged those who have successfully battled COVID-19 to donate their plasma. She said that it does not take much from the body and hospitals are being very careful while extracting it. Avika's much-needed post received several laurels from her industry friends and fans.