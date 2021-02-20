Aye Mere Humsafar To Go Off-Air Soon; Lead Actor Namish Taneja Says ‘I Am Not Sure Why It Is Being Shut’

Dangal TV's popular show Aye Mere Humsafar starring Namish Taneja, Tina Ann Philip and Ayaz Ahmed in key roles is going off-air soon. The lead actor of the show, Namish himself confirmed the same with a leading portal. In an interview with Times of India, Namish Taneja said that despite having good TRPs, the makers are shutting the show.

The decision taken by the Aye Mere Humsafar makers has indeed left fans as well as the lead actor confused. A few days ago, reports about the show being shut were doing the rounds on the internet. After learning about such reports, Namish Taneja decided to open up about the same.

The Vidya actor said, "I saw the news on an online portal on February 13, that show would go off air. But the production house broke the news to all of us officially on the 16th. The TRP was good, so I'm not sure why it is being shut. I wasn't expecting the show to go off air so soon but I am okay with it. Maybe they had some other expectations or they want to try something new. Nevertheless, it is their call." Namish further revealed that the entire crew will be wrapping up the shoot in the next 4-5 days.

While recalling the best moments during the shoot of Aye Mere Humsafar, Namish Taneja said that the team of this show has been one of the best till now. The actor said that the team has become a family to him, and the crew members are now close to his heart. Namish also added that the team has always supported him and managed things for the actor as per situations.

After the show, Namish Taneja will be busy fulfilling his prior commitments before taking up the next project. He is not ready to talk more about his next project, but said that he is open to working in movies or daily soaps.

