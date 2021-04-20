Ayub Khan Says If Things Don’t Get Better Or If He Doesn't Start Working He Will Have To Start Asking For Help

Ayub Khan, who is seen in Ranju ki Betiyaan, is concerned about work as the shooting has been suspended. The actor revealed to HT that he is down to the last little pennies now as he hasn't earned any money since the last one and a half year. He feared that if the ongoing COVID-19 crisis doesn't improve and work doesn't get back on track soon, he will have no other option left but to ask for help.

As everyone is aware, due to 15-day shutdown in Maharashtra, shooting of the shows have been stalled. Regarding the same, the actor said, "It is affecting work, and emotional state as everyone is struggling. It's been one and a half years since I've not been working (regularly). I've earned no money. So, the strain is huge."

He feels that there is not much he can do about the scenario, as it is not a normal situation. As of now the actor is managing with whatever he has, but feared that he won't be continue doing so for too long. He added, "By that time, if things don't get better or I don't start working, I'll have to start asking for help. So, I do hope things get better soon and everyone gets back on track."

The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor said that he has seen close family members and friends fighting and losing the isolated battle. He added that he has lost two uncles and a couple of friends and knows the exact loss. He further added, "My uncle walked into the hospital and his dead body came out," and prayed that no one goes through that grief.

Ayub is worried as people are careless. He added that even educated people now are saying that nothing will happen. He said, "What's wrong with their sensibilities? Just because it doesn't happen to you, it doesn't happen to your near and dear ones, so they don't feel the pinch. The moment it'll start hitting the near ones, tab sab ko jhatka lagega."

