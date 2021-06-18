Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Kanta Prasad Attempts Suicide; Admitted To Hospital

Delhi's famous Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad attempted suicide on Thursday night (June 17, 2021) and has been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital. The 80-year-old shot to fame last year after a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan made a video of his humble eatery, in Malviya Nagar, highlighting the miseries of the couple during the lockdown owing to the pandemic. The viral video provoked overwhelming support in cash and in kind.

ANI tweeted, "Kanta Prasad, 80 y/o owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night. He had brought in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol & sleeping pills. Statement of his son has been recorded for the same. Probe on: DCP South Atul Thakur."

ANI further tweeted his wife's statement that read as, "I don't know anything, I don't know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don't know what was going on in his mind: Badami Devi, wife of Baba Ka Dhaba's Kanta Prasad."

For the uninitiated, Prasad had apparently received a total of Rs 42 lakh as help, said social worker Adlakha, who had helped 'baba' set up the new restaurant, but he denied Prasad's allegations about encouraging him to open a restaurant. Unfortunately, the restaurant business failed and Prasad was back at his old eatery within a year.

Prasad had revealed that initially the business was good, but after a while, customers stopped coming and expenses were more than income. He had also revealed that he had spent Rs 1 lakh to run the restaurant, but earning only Rs 30,000. He had said that he is back to his old dhaba and is happy with it.

