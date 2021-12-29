‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo Gets Injured In Bike Accident; Badshah Seeks Prayers From Fans

Sahdev Dirdo, who shot to fame with the viral video 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' has met with an accident on Tuesday, in which he got severely injured. The police informed that when he was riding a motorcycle, it skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar, Sukma. He was reportedly riding the bike with his father as they were on their way to their village.

The Superintendent of Police of Sukma, Sunil Sharma further stated that Sahdev Dirdo was not wearing a helmet. He fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the other ride sustained minor bruises. The News18 report states that Dirdo was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. After that, he was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College Hospital. Sukma collector Vineet Nandanwar and SP Sharma visited the hospital and enquired about his condition. Moreover, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel has also instructed Sukma Collector to provide the best medical aid to Sahdev Dirdo.

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers 🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

Well, the news went viral on social media, and fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Rapper Badshah, who recreated his viral video 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' into a song, got in touch with Sahdev's family and asks fans to pray for him. He took to Twitter and wrote, "In touch with Sahdev's family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers."

For the unversed, Sahdev Dirdo is a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district. He shot to fame with his viral video, 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' in a school uniform. The video was recreated by many people and celebs on social media. Sahdev had also appeared on several reality shows such as Indian Idol 12 and so on.