Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar & Nakuul Mehta Start Shooting? Here’s When The Show Might Be Launched

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is one of the most-anticipated shows of the year. Ever since it was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for the show. There have been several speculations regarding the show's casting. Recent reports suggested that Disha Parmar will be playing lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta in the show.

Well, the latest pictures suggest that the actors have already started shooting for the show! A picture in which Nakuul and Disha are seen shooting for a scene has gone viral on social media. In the picture Disha is seen wearing a yellow and white combination dress with a scarf wrapped around her neck while Nakuul is seen in a white-blue suit. It looks like Nakuul's character is taking Disha's character for a task! We wonder if this picture is from the show's promo shoot.

Also, both Nakuul and Disha shared pictures/videos from their sets. While Disha shared her make-up room picture, Nakuul shared his (he was seen in a blue suit) and vanity van's videos. Well, these pictures/videos surely indicate that the actors have started shooting!

Also, as per Tellychakkar's report, the show will be launched by August end. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed, but the show will definitely hit the television screens soon!

This is the second time that the actors will be seen together on-screen. They worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012.

Meanwhile, popular actresses- Divyanka Tripathi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were approached to play female lead for the show. While Divyanka declined the show as she said that she couldn't related to the show or character, Devoleena had given a look test. Looks like the deal didn't work out with Devoleena and the role fell into Disha's lap!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!