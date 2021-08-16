Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's New Poster Unveiled By Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar On Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring back one of the most popular shows 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'. An 'ode to mature love', season 2 will explore the dynamics of two individuals in their mid-30's who gradually find a way to love one another after their marriage. Season 2 of the show will star Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who will be seen portraying the much-loved characters of Ram and Priya. The lead protagonists Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta recently unveiled the poster of the show with its iconic pose on the Greatest Finale Ever of Indian Idol 12.

Talking about the same, Disha Parmar who will be seen portraying the character of Priya shares, "I really hope people accept the season 2 of Bade Acche Lagte Hain just the way they accepted the first. I'm very happy to be a part of this show and I really hope that people also enjoy it."

"I had taken a bit of sabbatical from television which I do usually between 2 shows and nothing was really exciting and this (Bade Acche Lagte Hain) call came in and I said, 'hey, wait. I want to explore this'. It's a story I've watched, my parents have loved and I just felt it would be a unique challenge. The role is something I've never played in the career I've had until now so I was actually very upbeat and now closer to the launch I feel very, very excited about it" added Nakuul Mehta who will be seen playing the iconic role of Ram Kapoor.

Season 2 of Bade Acche Lagte Hain will focus on modern-day love, centred around urban loneliness. The show will also highlight how people, after marriage fall in love organically and develop trust and respect. The promo of the show was recently released by Ekta Kapoor on her social media platform and was applauded by industry and media friends.

We cannot wait to watch this jodi hit it off on TV playing the characters of Ram and Priya. Bade Acche Lagte Hain to air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.