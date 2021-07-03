Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Not Karan Patel But Nakuul Mehta To Be Paired Opposite Divyanka Tripathi?

Bade Acche Lage Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles, was one of the popular shows on television. The show was aired in 2011 and it focussed on a love story of protagonists who accidentally discover love after getting married. It had a successful run of four years. Recently, there were reports that the makers are all set to come up with season 2, which will star Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's popular jodi Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi.

However, as per the latest report, it's not Karan Patel but Ishqbaaz actor Nakkul Mehta, who has been roped in for the show while Divyanka has already been finalised for the show.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Makers of the show want to get fresh new chemistry for the audience. Hence, they are considering Nakuul Mehta for the show. And discussions are already on between both the parties. If all goes well Nakuul will be paired opposite Divyanka Tripathi and not Karan Patel."

It has to be recalled that Nakuul was last seen in Ishqbaaz while Divyanka's last television show was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (fiction show) and was seen hosting Crime Patrol Satark. She had also done Ekta Kapoor's web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Divyanka recently wrapped up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town and as per her co-contestants' statements she is one of the strong contestants of this season. The show will go on air this month (July).