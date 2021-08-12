Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Promo Featuring Disha Parmar & Nakuul Mehta Is Out & Fans Are Super Excited

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. There were many speculations regarding the cast of the show. While Nakuul Mehta was finalised to play male lead, Divyanka Tripathi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were apparently considered for the show. Divyanka declined the offer and looks like the deal didn't happen with Devoleena, and finally, the role fell into Disha Parmar's lap!

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will be seen playing the roles of Priya and Ram. The actress confirmed the news by sharing promo of the show on her Twitter account and captioned it as, "Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen. Nervous ,Excited & all kinds of jitters !! Looking forward for you all to see the show & Give the same Love you gave first #badeacchelagtehain @ektarkapoor."

In the promo, Priya and Ram are seen in a party, while someone from behind is heard shouting and congratulating (someone) for their engagement. Later, the scene shifts to Ram and Priya's conversation, and they are seen teasing each other mentioning their ages and asking why they haven't got married yet. To this Ram states three reasons, which are, "1. When you have too many good options and you think you might get still better option. 2. When they (pointing towards Priya) want to get married, but the girl breaks the heart and 3. You can manage with any option but you are left with no option."

Priya then asks Ram, which among them is his reason for not getting married, to which he says that it is between option two and three. She then tells him that at least something between them is common.

It is then the title song of the show 'Bade Acche Lagthe Hain' plays in the background and they both introduce each other as Ram and Priya. Ram offers Priya Paneer, but she says that she is allergic to it. The background voice says, "Shaadi ke baad pyaar hote hote, hohi jata hai."

Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen.

Nervous ,Excited & all kinds of jitters !!

Looking forward for you all to see the show & Give the same Love you gave first #badeacchelagtehain ♥️@ektarkapoor

@sonytvofficial @nakuulmehta pic.twitter.com/gj18dTqQfs — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) August 12, 2021

Fans are extremely excited about the show and are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite jodi Nakuul and Disha on-screen together for the second time (they worked together in Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

One of the fans commented, "Congratulations and all the best for this project Red heart. #RKVians are really excited," while another wrote, "I have already watched the promo more than 10 times.. You look so good in the promo @disha11parmar Finally ab intezar jald hi khatam hoga."

A few other fans wrote, "All the best D rock it give ur best excited for this," "Uh and nakul together again. Missed pankhuri and aditya. #BadeAccheLagteHain2" and "All the very best bhabhiji!! Promo looks amazing!! My mom and dad r big fan of the show and this tym I'll also watch because of you. Once again wishing you all the luck 4 the show!"