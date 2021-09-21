Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Nakuul Mehta Shares An Update About His Health, Thanks Fans For Their Wishes

Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in the popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shared an update about his health on social media. The actor took to his official Instagram account to post an image of a long note, informing his fans that he is doing well and thanked them for their wishes, prayers and messages. As per reports, Nakuul was down with viral fever and had taken an off for a day or two from his shooting schedule.

A source has informed SpotBoyE that the actor’s health had deteriorated quite a bit, but he is doing much better now. The 38-year-old even added a fun twist to his message had as well. He poked fun at his note and said that he feels it is an outcome of a lack of PR, as he himself is updating the fans about his health.

Nakuul wrote, “It has been a rather tumultuous last one-week vis a vis health. Everything which possibly could go south did… Including health, life condition, strength, capacity to work, function, RCB’s maiden match in the 2nd half of this ipl etc… However it feels like between yesterday and today, a lot progress has been made… Just thankful for all the wiches, calls, messages and most importantly, prayers…”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Manraj Singh Sharma Says 'Nakuul Mehta Is A Wonderful Person To Work With

He went on to add, “Whilst I’ll take some time to get to revert to each of those, would greatly appreciate if you considered them done given this message which part sounds like a celebrity appraising people of their health or lack of it or their lack of active PR to generate enough, 'OMG… look what happened to him stories’. But since life itself has been dramatic, we take this rather bland route, much like my pallete. #StillSickToFindAnInspirationalHashtag”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal To Appear In Nakuul-Disha Show

As soon as the actor gave an update about his health, many friends and celebs such as Anita Hassanandani, Meiyang Chang, Shrenu Parikh, Gajraj Rao, Charrul Malik, Rizwan Bachav, Gautam Rode, Pratichee Mohapatra, Rochak Kohli, Satyadeep Misra, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Mreenal Deshraj, Arfi Laamba and more flocked to Mehta's comment section to send him wishes for his speedy recovery. Check out the post below: