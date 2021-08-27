Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress Disha Parmar Says ‘Rahul Vaidya Is Very Lucky For Me’

TV actress Disha Parmar is all set to make her comeback on the small screen with the upcoming show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, starring Nakuul Mehta as the male lead. The promos of the show are going viral on social media and fans are very excited to see the former on-screen couple again on television. For the unversed, Disha and Nakuul have earlier featured in Star Plus' show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara as the lead pair. Hence, fans are quite excited to see them together.

Amidst all, Disha Parmar recently had a candid interaction with Pinkvilla, in which she shared how her husband Rahul Vaidya encouraged her to do Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Disha said, "I think he must be more excited than I am. He has been so supportive. It was just 15-20 days after marriage that I was back on set shooting. I would just like to tell you that it's him actually who has been so supportive and encouraging, telling me that 'yes go back and work, it's a good show, you should not leave it, we can travel later, everything is fine but work'. I feel also he is very lucky for me because right after the wedding I was back on set, I can't think of any other reason other than him that I got back to work. I would love to give him all the credit for this."

Apart from that, Disha Parma is also quite nervous as she will be reprising Priya, which was outstandingly played by Sakshi Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. People have already started comparing Disha with Sakshi. The actress said that she is a big fan of Sakshi Tanwar.

When asked about being compared to Sakshi Tanwar, Disha Parmar said, "Who isn't a fan of Sakshi ji? So there is a bit of nervousness, and you know I feel we should not compare the two of us because she is way far ahead of me to be compared with me. I am too small to be compared to her, but I really hope that people can accept, if not just how they were, but at least give us a little space in their heart - that's what I am hoping for."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going on-air on August 30, 2021 on Sony TV. It will be aired at 8:30 pm from Monday to Friday. The show has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses and fans are waiting to witness the magic of Nakuul and Disha on screen again!