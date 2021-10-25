Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar Reacts To People Comparing It To Season 1

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles was one of the iconic shows on television. The story and the characters were loved by audience. The makers are back with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but with different star cast. In the second season, the makers roped in Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to play the roles of Ram and Priya, they have been doing really well. Fans are loving their nhok-jhok and jodi!

However, there are a few people who have been comparing the show with the first season. When Disha was asked about the difference between the first and second season, she said that they are visible. BALH 2 is a fresher story with younger perspective.

Disha was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "First and second season will be compared for obvious reasons, the characters are same, the name of the show is same, but now it has been about a month since we have been airing."

The actress further added, "People can see the differences in the characters, both of them (Ram and Priya) are so different from before, and that is the outright different, which is so obvious. It is a fresher story, 10 years later, with a younger perspective with today's time, so yes the differences are very much there."

Earlier, fans were upset with Ram and Priya's wedding track being dragged. They had expressed the same on social media. Now that Ram and Priya are married, we can see more of their nhok-jhok and friendship. Eventually, we will also get to see how Ram and Priya realise their love for each other.