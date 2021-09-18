Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal To Appear In Nakuul-Disha Show

Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
starring
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
is
receiving
a
positive
response
from
the
masses.
The
reboot
version
of
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar-starrer
is
winning
people's
hearts,
all
thanks
to
Nakuul
and
Disha's
beautiful
chemistry
and
unique
love
story
of
Ram-Priya.
As
per
the
current
track,
the
Sood
and
Kapoor
families
are
gearing
up
for
Ram-Priya
and
Akshay-Shivina's
sangeet
ceremony.
And
to
make
their
sangeet
more
memorable,
Indian
Idol
12
fame
Pawandeep
Rajan
and
Arunita
Kanjilal
will
grace
the
event.
Yes,
you
read
that
right,
a
spokesperson
revealed
that
the
sangeet
episode
will
be
shot
on
Monday
(September
20,
2021)
and
Indian
Idol
fame
singers
Pawandeep
and
Arunita
will
be
making
a
special
appearance
on
the
show
to
perform
for
the
couple.
Isn't
it
interesting?
For
the
unversed,
Pawandeep
Rajan
and
Arunita
Kanjilal
have
an
immense
fan
following.
Their
fans
always
root
for
them
and
want
them
to
be
seen
together.
And
it
would
be
yet
another
chance
for
Pawandeep-Arunita
fans
to
witness
their
chemistry
on
the
small
screen.
Pawandeep
had
won
Indian
Idol
12,
whereas
Arunita
was
the
first
runner-up
of
the
show.
A
few
days
ago,
Pawandeep
Rajan
and
Arunita
Kanjilal
were
spotted
together
while
going
on
a
drive
in
the
night.
The
picture
of
the
couple
went
viral
on
social
media,
and
fans
started
speculating
about
their
relationship
status.
Coming
back
to
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
the
show
also
stars
Anjum
Fakih,
Aanchal
Khurana,
Ajay
Nagrath,
Shubhaavi
Choksey
and
others
in
key
roles.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
about
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.