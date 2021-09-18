Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal To Appear In Nakuul-Disha Show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is receiving a positive response from the masses. The reboot version of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar-starrer is winning people's hearts, all thanks to Nakuul and Disha's beautiful chemistry and unique love story of Ram-Priya. As per the current track, the Sood and Kapoor families are gearing up for Ram-Priya and Akshay-Shivina's sangeet ceremony.

And to make their sangeet more memorable, Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will grace the event. Yes, you read that right, a spokesperson revealed that the sangeet episode will be shot on Monday (September 20, 2021) and Indian Idol fame singers Pawandeep and Arunita will be making a special appearance on the show to perform for the couple. Isn't it interesting?

For the unversed, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have an immense fan following. Their fans always root for them and want them to be seen together. And it would be yet another chance for Pawandeep-Arunita fans to witness their chemistry on the small screen. Pawandeep had won Indian Idol 12, whereas Arunita was the first runner-up of the show.

A few days ago, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were spotted together while going on a drive in the night. The picture of the couple went viral on social media, and fans started speculating about their relationship status.

Coming back to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show also stars Anjum Fakih, Aanchal Khurana, Ajay Nagrath, Shubhaavi Choksey and others in key roles. Stay tuned for more updates about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.