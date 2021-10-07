Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Shubhaavi Choksey Reacts To The Comparison Of Disha-Nakuul With Ram-Sakshi

Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the show was launched, fans have been showering love on Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, who are essaying the roles of Priya and Ram respectively. However, on the other hand, some netizens have also been comparing the actors' chemistry with the first season pair Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

For the unversed, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's first season starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. Interestingly, they won the hearts of many people with their crackling chemistry. And now, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are being compared with the veterans. Amidst all, Shubhaavi Choksey, who has been a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1 and currently playing the role of Nandini in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 reacted to the comparison between Disha-Nakuul and Ram-Sakshi.

In an interview with Spotboye, Shubhaavi said, "I don't think anyone should compare Nakuul and Disha with anyone else. People are different, the show is different, and it's an after decade so there is more naturalness to it. I loved Ram and Sakshi also as Ram and Priya, and now Nakuul-Disha too as new Ram and Priya. The audience should give them some time."

While talking about Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shubhaavi Choksey further stated, "The best part about Ekta Kapoor is how visualization is amazing. Her presentation is beyond praise. The way Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are what I have been seen so far is their chemistry is brilliant. Their characters are completely different and when they come together, the chemistry that is formed on the screen is very cute and good."

Talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show also stars Manraj Singh, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih, Sneha Namanandi, Aman Maheshwari, Abhay Bhargava, Kanupriya Shankar Pandit, Alefia Kapadia, Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Utkarsh Gupta, Abhinav Kapoor and others in key roles.