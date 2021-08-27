Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey Talks About Comparisons; Says Her Look In The Show Is Different

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been creating a huge buzz ever since it was announced. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Shubhaavi Choksey and Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih have been roped in for the show. Both the actresses are excited to be a part of the show.

Recently, Shubhaavi, who will be seen playing the role of Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's step-mother Nandini in the show, recently, spoke about the show, her look and comparisons between two seasons.

Regarding the show and her look, the actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "It feels like one circle coming to an end and a new has begun with this season. I'm happy to once again portray a layered character which has shades of grey. Also, age-wise it's different from my previous roles as I'm not playing a character that is 15-20 years more than my actual age. I'm playing someone who's just a few years more than my real age. My look in the show is different, something that I haven't attempted in the past and so I'm looking forward to working on it."

She also revealed how she bagged the show. The actress said that she was earlier approached for the show, but since she was busy with two other projects which were taking a lot of my time, she couldn't commit to BALH 2. Since now, one of them got postponed and another project will be taking some more time, she took up BALH 2 and she feels the show was in her destiny.

Shubhaavi was also a part of second season of iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She feels that comparisons between two seasons are bound to happen. However, she said that they hope to create the same magic again which the first season did when it was aired a few years ago.

She said, "As I have worked with this production house in the past, I wasn't sceptical when I was approached for this show or for that matter Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. I believe that the conviction and the efforts that the production and the creative team put in when making a new show or for that matter reviving a well-known show with a second season plays a pivotal role, as their confidence is also what encourages actors to take up these shows. Comparisons and pointing fingers is a part and parcel of it but we are hoping to once again create the same magic which the first season did when it aired a few years ago."