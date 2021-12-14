Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SPOILER! Disha Parmar Reveals Interesting TWIST That Will Get Priya & Ram Closer!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been in the news ever since it was announced. Recently, there were speculations that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starrer show might go off-air soon. However, both Nakuul and Disha clarified rubbished the reports. It was also said that audience will get to watch high-octane drama in the show.

Now, Disha Parmar revealed to IANS some interesting twist of the show that will get Priya (her character) and Ram (played by Nakuul Mehta) closer. As per the report, Priya will feel jealous of something that will affect her relationship with Ram. This will make her realise her feelings/love for Ram.

Disha was quoted by IANS as saying, "I don't think I have ever experienced a relationship in the absence of jealousy. Mild jealousy is the needed electricity to keep a relationship alive and thriving. These aching pangs are nothing but our heart's language of hurting for our beloved. Priya's jealousy is healthy, is needed, especially since they started on a rocky road."

She further added, "Her feeling jealous will take her to the right path of making her fall head over heels in love with Ram. And I think I remember a quote which goes something like 'In jealousy, there is more of self-love than love'. So here you have Priya, coming to terms with her feelings for Ram, coming to terms with her married life with him and wanting to be with him."

We are sure that fans will love the upcoming episodes! Well, let's hope that it reflects on the show's ratings.