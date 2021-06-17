Balaji Telefilms Group Rolls Out Vaccination Drive For Its Entire Staff!
Inoculation has become the need of the hour in India, especially after the ongoing second wave. To ensure that more people get vaccinated, India's leading production house, Balaji Telefilms, has commenced a vaccination drive to inoculate its entire staff members employed at Balaji Telefilms, ALT Balaji and Balaji Motion Pictures Private Limited. The vaccination drive is being kept as a reliable measure to safeguard their employees. The drive was held at two centres today, namely the Balaji house and Killick Nixon Studios, from 10 am to 6 pm. The programme will cover two shots of the vaccine for all their on-roll & off-roll staff. The vaccination is being held in tie-up with Jaslok Hospital.
"One
of
the
biggest
fights
the
country
is
currently
facing
is
against
the
novel
Coronavirus.
As
a
step
towards
safeguarding
our
staff,
we
have
initiated
a
COVID
-19
vaccination
drive
at
two
centres.
As
an
organisation,
we
have
always
believed
that
our
people
are
our
biggest
assets,
and
we'll
continue
to
look
out
for
them.
The
team
at
Balaji
will
ensure
that
the
vaccination
drive
is
a
convenient
process
for
one
and
all
abiding
by
all
the
required
government
protocols," said
Mr
Zulfiqar
Khan,
Group
COO,
Balaji
Telefilms.
The awareness and the demand for vaccines have picked up of late. Several private companies are coming forward to facilitate vaccination for their staff. Balaji's responsible move puts the conglomerate on a pedestal and sends out a positive image of how much the company cares about its employees' wellbeing.
Balaji Telefilms is India's leading integrated media conglomerate operating across television, movie and digital content production. The Company, under the stewardship of Mrs Shobha Kapoor and Ms Ekta Kapoor, enjoys market leadership in the television content industry for over two decades with an exemplary track record for content creation across genres and target groups.
Balaji Telefilms Ltd's foray into original shows on digital platforms, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the production house. Serving as a multi-device subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Platform, ALTBalaji's offerings include premium, disruptive content and original series across genres that audiences can watch at their convenience. With originality, courage and relentlessness at its core, ALTBalaji's content stands out for being non-conformist and inclusive. ALTBalaji is here to set new standards and benchmarks in giving digitally-first audiences an alternate content platform.