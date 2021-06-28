Balika Vadhu 2: Makers Drop First Teaser Featuring A Little Girl, Bring Back The Story Of Child Marriage

After Sasural Simar Ka 2, Colors TV is all set to launch the second season of its iconic show, Balika Vadhu. On Sunday, the channel shared the first teaser of the social drama on their social media handles. It features a toddler walking towards her mother whilst the mother is seen cuddling her and says she will now have to find a 'nanha rajkumar’ (young prince) for her.

The little one is then dressed in bridal attire and the voice-over mentions that child marriage continues to be one of the biggest social evils even to this date. It adds that another Anandi is taking birth to put an end to the wretched practice.

The video is accompanied by the following caption: “Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par. #BalikaVadhu2.” Check out the teaser below:

According to a TOI report, the shooting of Balika Vadhu 2 started and in Rajasthan in June 2021 and later moved to Mumbai, where the set for the show has been erected. The new season will feature Shreya Patel of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Bal Veer fame actor Vansh Sayani in the lead roles.

Balika Vadhu 2: Vansh Sayani & Shreya Patel To Play Jagya-Anandi In The Second Season?

A source close to the project told Indian Express, “While the soul of the project would be close to the original, it would be set in current times. The makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation.”

Avika Gor Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Having Secret Child With Manish Raisinghani

Balika Vadhu launched in 2008 was a huge hit. The drama series is regarded as a game-changer on Indian TV in the late ’00s as it dealt with the serious subject of child marriage and made Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra and Shashank Vyas household names. The iconic show ran for more than 8 years (2008-2016) and is remembered for its outstanding performances, direction, and story-telling.