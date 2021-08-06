Ahead Of Balika Vadhu 2’s Premiere, Sidharth Shukla, Avika Gor & Shashank Vyas Send Wishes To New Cast

Colors TV is all set to bring back its flagship show Balika Vadhu with a brand new season which will star Shreya Patel as the new Anandi. The family drama will focus on her journey and will highlight child marriage which is still prevalent in some parts of the country.

As Balika Vadhu 2 is all set to premiere this week, the cast of the first season is feeling nostalgic and excited. Over a decade ago, the first season became one of the most popular shows, making Avika Gor, Shashank Vyas, Siddharth Shukla, and late actress Pratyusha Banerjee household names.

Sidharth Shukla, who played Shiv in season 1, shared his experience from the show and said, "Balika Vadhu played an important part in my life and an extremely critical role in my career. I got a chance to work and learn with the best from the television industry and it surely holds a very special part in my heart. I am excited to hear the news of the new season. I wish love and luck to the entire cast of Balika Vadhu season 2 as they embark on a powerful new journey.”

Avika Gor who played the younger Anandi in season 1 said, "It will always be an extremely special show for me as not only it got me the opportunity to play such a beautiful character but also got me millions of fans who have showered me with love at every step. It's not just a show it's an emotion that I lived with for years. Balika Vadhu has been a milestone in my life and I'm sure that the second season will also captivate everyone. Our new Anandi is also all set to mesmerize the audience with her charm.”

Shashank Vyas too congratulating the new cast and wished them all the best. The actor who played Jagya called Balika Vadhu as the base of his career. He added that he got to learn a lot from the show and even today, the title track of the show takes him down memory lane and makes him feel nostalgic. Shashank revealed that when I got to know about the new season of Balika Vadhu, he felt like he was cherishing his moments and journey of five years on the show.