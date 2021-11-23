Balika Vadhu 2: Samridh Bawa To Join Shivangi Joshi & Randeep Rai? Fans Root For ShivRan

Of late Balika Vadhu 2 has been hitting the headlines. The show that focuses on a Gujarati background of child marriage and stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles, is all set to take a leap.

Recently, TOI report suggested that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai have been roped in to play the lead roles in the show. There were reports that Kinshuk Vaidya has been approached for the show. However, the deal didn't work out and the role fell into Samridh Bawa's lap!

As per the leading daily's report, Samridh Bawa will will take over from Vansh Sayani to portray the new Jigar in Balika Vadhu 2.

A source was quoted as saying, "Yes, Kinshuk was in contention for the role. However, the deal fell through at the last minute. We have now finalised Samridh Bawa for the part. The mock test is on with all three of them."

The time leap is slated to be introduced by the end of November or the beginning of December.

Meanwhile, several pictures of Shivangi and Randeep from the sets of the show are doing the rounds on social media. Both Shivangi and Randeep have huge fan-following, all thanks to their shows YRKKH and YUDKBH.

Fans are super excited about the actors being cast together and have already started shipping for the jodi. They even have the nickname for the jodi 'ShivRan'. Take a look at a few tweets!

