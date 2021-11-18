Balika Vadhu 2 Star Manasi Salvi On Working In Marathi TV Industry: I Owe It Back To My Community

Manasi Salvi, who recently entered the Colors TV show, Balika Vadhu 2 opened up about the sabbaticals from the small screen and doing less shows. In a statement with media, Manasi said, "In television, we are heading towards an era where the brands are back. What I mean by brands is that shows that have built goodwill over the years are being revived and presented with new stories for audiences. I am happy to be a part of this show."

Manasi Salvi also feels that pandemic has changed the work process in the industry. She said that people can audition from anywhere over Zoom calls or send clips online. However, on the other side, such technologies have reduced the crew on sets for safety protocols and affected employees. When asked about the gap, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, "I am okay with taking long gaps between shows because I know what kind of roles I want to do. I'm willing to wait for them to come my way. and if I have to wait for them to come my way."

Let us tell you, Manasi Salvi has acted in several Marathi movies and shows. She feels proud to be active in the Marathi TV industry as well. When asked about the same, the diva said, "I have also been actively working in the Marathi TV industry because I feel that being a Maharashtrian, I owe it back to my community. Apart from the language, there is no difference between doing Marathi or Hindi TV. For me, it's also important to know the location of the shoot because if it's too far then I don't want to spend time travelling. There are a lot of factors in play when it comes to choosing a role."

Talking about Manasi Salvi, she has acted in shows such as Kahan Se Kahan Tak, Aashirwad, Abhalmaya (Marathi), Kohi Apna Sa, Son Pari, Prratima, Viraasat, Pavitra Rishta, Doli Armaano Ki, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and so on. She has also acted in Marathi movies like Aai Shappath, Khel Mandala and so on.