Balika Vadhu 2: Writer Purnendu Shekhar Opens Up About The Storyline, Says It Is Inspired By True Incident

Colors TV recently launched the highly anticipated second season of its flagship show, Balika Vadhu. The new story has Shreya Patel playing the role of Anandi. The family drama’s storyline, like its previous season, is focussing on the issue of child marriage which is still prevalent in some parts of the country.

In a recent conversation with IANS, the show’s writer Purnendu Shekhar said his inspiration behind the Balika Vadhu 2 were some real-life incidents that happened, especially the ones that took place in his family with people he knew personally. He also spoke about the research that went into the show and how he aims to change people’s lives and mindsets with his work.

Purnendu said, "I am originally from Rajasthan, and I derived inspiration for the storyline of 'Balika Vadhu 2' from some real-life incidences that took place in my own family. One of my close relatives was a victim of child marriage, which inspired me to write this story and change as many lives and mindsets as possible through my narrative."

Ahead Of Balika Vadhu 2’s Premiere, Sidharth Shukla, Avika Gor & Shashank Vyas Send Wishes To New Cast

Speaking about such stories, the award-winning writer said that one has to get to table the correct facts. "Honestly speaking, you do not need to research much while projecting human stories, but you need to present the facts authentically and clearly. Being from Rajasthan, I know everything about the state, including the smallest places, but I did not know much about Gujarat,” added Shekhar.

Balika Vadhu 2: Avika Gor Expresses Her Desire To Play Grown-Up Anandi; Read Statement

On being quizzed about getting on board Raam Mori for Balika Vadhu 2, he revealed that Raam is a passionate and brilliant writer from Gujarat who knows the culture of the state, especially the interiors. As a result, it is only because of him that the team could understand the Gujarati culture so well and give the show a real Gujarati touch.