Balika Vadhu's Avinash Mukherjee To Play Lead Role In Sasural Simar Ka 2; Here's When The Show Might Go On-Air

Sasural Simar Ka was one of the most popular shows on television, starring Avika Gor, Dipika Kakar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Jayati Bhatia and others in the lead. The show, which premiered on April 25, 2011, went on to entertain viewers for about eight years before it ended. Now, Sasural Simar Ka is making a comeback with another season.

As per a Spotboye report, Avinash Mukherjee, who was seen in Balika Vadhu opposite Avika Gor, will be seen playing the main lead of the new season of Sasural Simar Ka. The report also suggests that Sasural Simar Ka season 2 is scheduled to air in March 2021 and the makers are in process of finalising the actors for it. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Sasural Simar Ka had garnered high ratings and was constantly in the news for its bizarre storyline. From turning Simar to fly to copying the plot of Game of Thrones, as popular as it was, Sasural Simar Ka was also trolled by netizens for some of its weird tracks.

Just a few weeks ago, Sasural Simar Ka was in the news again, as a few old and bizarre scenes had gone viral on social media, sparking a meme-fest. These were scenes of choking and featured Mataji and granddaughter Pari.

For the uninitiated, the first season of Sasural Simar Ka revolved around the lives of two sisters from Vrindavan, Simar and Roli, who marry sons of the Bharadwaj family - Prem and Siddhant. The show depicted how the two sisters become the perfect daughters-in-law of the Bharadwaj household by managing various difficult situations, solving the problems and defeating evil people who try to destroy their family.

