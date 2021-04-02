Balika Vadhu Fame Shashank Vyas Remembers His Late Co-Star Pratyusha Banerjee On Her Death Anniversary

On April 1, 2016, the news of Pratyusha Banerjee’s passing away shocked the entertainment industry. The young actress, who rose to fame as Anandi on Colors’ iconic show Balika Vadhu, was found hanging at her Mumbai residence. On her fifth death anniversary, Pratyusha’s Balika Vadhu co-star Shashank Vyas, who played the role of Jagya on the show, shared a picture of the late actress and remembered her.

Shashank took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of his late co-star. He also shared a video comprising of a scene from Balika Vadhu, featuring Pratyusha dressed up as Anandi and him as Jagya. Shashank added 'Channa Mereya’ song as the background music.

He remembered Pratyusha by sharing her picture and wrote, “If you asked me how many times you’ve crossed my mind, I would say once because you never really left. #imissyouforever” He then accompanied his caption with a yellow heart emoji. In his post, Vyas reveals that he misses Pratyusha even today. He shared that her thought crosses his mind every single day. Take a look!

In an earlier interview with TOI, Shashank Vyas had opened up about the bond that he shared with Pratyusha whilst regretting not being in touch with her during her last days. He had said."I wish I was in touch with her when she took such a drastic step. If we would have continued talking and not lost touch I could have talked to her and found a solution. We always discussed problems with each other and I had told her numerous times that no problem is bigger than you or no emotion is bigger than your life. I always regret that I was not in touch with her during her last days. I miss her a lot."

For the unversed, Pratyusha Banerjee started her career in 2010 with the TV show Rakt Sambandh where she played Priya Jagirdar. However, the actress earned fame with Balika Vadhu and participating in Bigg Boss 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

