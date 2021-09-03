Ban, Heavy Fines And Jail Time: Here's How Goa Oversees Gambling In The State

The state of Goa is looking to become the casino destination of the South Asia region, but it's drawing some hard lines when it comes to regulating the casino-if not the entire gambling-industry in the state.

Goa Public Gambling Act Amended

The Goa legislative assembly recently approved the Goa Public Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2021. This would amend sections 3,4 and 11, which specifically deal with fines and imprisonment for violators of the state's Public Gambling Act.

The approved amendments call for imprisonment of up to three years or fine of up to Rs 7,000 rupees, or both, for operators, owners, occupants and players of "common gaming houses."

According to a report, which quoted a senior official, the earlier fine for violators was "very nominal" so they "decided to impose heavier fines." The report noted, "The quantum of fine payable under the penal provisions of sections 3, 4 and 11, being meagre, needs enhancement. And on account of the same, the offences punishable under the said sections will be either imprisonment or fine or both."

Goa is actively promoting casino tourism to boost its economic growth after the high courts banned iron ore mining in 2012. The state government wants to expand its casinos-Goa currently has eight land-based and six offshore casinos-to attract tourists who otherwise might not consider visiting the Indian state.

However, casino entry in Goa remains "essentially for tourists," with state officials reportedly examining rules that will ban entry of Goa residents in casinos-a move that can potentially cause Goa to lose at least 50% of its revenue stream.

Regulated Gambling Brings New Revenue Streams

ENV Media's recent study, titled Overview of Goa's Casino Communities, noted how Goa's expanding casino industry is "still maintaining an annual growth rate of around 30%."

"Goa's gambling appeal has already put the State well on its way to becoming a casino capital of South Asia. The uncertain political climate in another nearby casino hub (Kathmandu in Nepal) and the unwritten demands of higher category gambling in Macao have facilitated Goa's gambling operations," ENV Media analysts said.

Outside of casino activities, however, state authorities are watchful against what they consider to be illegal gambling activities. In late May, authorities in South Goa arrested 11 people at an alleged online gambling den, under Sections 269 and 188 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Public Gaming Act. This has spurred calls for regulation-on grounds that not only will it bring transparency to the sector but will also provide the state government the economic growth it needs.

With a regulated sector, game providers will have more room to give Indian players what they want. Historically, Indians have played mostly Teen Patti, Rummy, Matka, Andar Bahar, and poker since pre-digital times-and a shift to a digital environment can be advantageous not just to the operators and players, but to the state coffers as well. Online roulette games that are popular around the world can be tailored for Indian players' preference, giving the domestic market an even wider variety of offerings.

In Goa's case, adding regulated online casinos will bring in more players and even next-generation revenue streams for the state.

"Digital entertainment is increasingly popular in all of its shapes, and online (mobile) gaming has not been an exception in tech-savvy India and its well-developed state of Goa. Internet gaming has already nurtured a community of gamblers who tend to look for safe, legitimate, and regulated gaming platforms," according to the ENV Media study.

Disclaimer: This is a Partnered post.