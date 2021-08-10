Barrister Babu: Anchal Sahu Says Comparisons With Aurra Were Inevitable; Adds Audiences Have Accepted Her

Barrister Babu is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The show underwent a major change recently and the lead child actor Aurra Bhatnagar, who played the role of Bondita, was replaced by Anchal Sahu (as grown-up Bondita). It was a risky twist, as many felt they won't be able to accept other actress as Bondita. But the risk was worth it, as fans seem to have accepted Anchal. The actress also feels the same.

Anchal was quoted by TOI as saying, "There were comparisons initially, but after watching me in episodes, audiences have accepted me. Comparisons with Aurra were inevitable and I never took them personally."

She further added, "In fact, when I started shooting, I asked my director to tell me how Aura used to react in certain situations. I have retained a few nuances of the younger Bondita, which helps the audience connect better with the character."

Meanwhile, Anchal said that she was never that interested in acting when she was younger, but she was a drama queen at home. A casting person saw her picture that her uncle had shared on Facebook and approached her for an advertisement with none other than Sachin Tendulkar, and that's how she bagged her first project. She added that she worked as a child artiste on a few projects and TV shows, and her family encouraged her to pursue acting.

The 16 years-old actress said that although she loves acting, she plans to continue studying further and become a nutritionist as well. She added that if not an actor, she would have loved to become a doctor.