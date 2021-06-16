Barrister Babu: Bhavya Sachdeva's Entry To Bring New TWIST; Adaa Khan On Reports Of Playing Grown-Up Bondita

Barrister Babu is one of the popular shows on television. Of late the show has been in the news for the upcoming leap. As per the latest report, Bhavya Sachdeva's entry in the show will bring new twist in the show.

The actor was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "My character is a new entry in the show and the character has his own intentions. I cannot give out much without revealing the plot but I can confidently say that my character is bound to bring a twist and drama in the show. Fortunately, as an actor I will again get to play a character which has the potential to be explored deeply. It is overwhelming, becoming a part of such a big family like Barrister Babu."

Revealing how he got into the show's audition and bagged the show, he said fortunately he has been getting quite a few auditions from past few weeks. He said that he had got a call for this character and was not given a lot of information. He added that he gave audition and went for other auditions the following day. Bhavya further added that after a couple of days, he received message that he got selected and was excited as the show is watched by his own family. He further added that he cannot wait for the audiences to enjoy his new character and hopes that he can add more value to the already well-established show.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about several actors approached to play grown-up Bondia. A few reports suggested that Adaa Khan has been finalised to play the role. However, the actress denied being approached for the show.

Adaa was quoted by India-Forum as saying, "Websites write anything without cross checking. I have not even received a call for Barrister Babu. I would like to clarify that I am not doing Barrister Babu. As a responsible publication, one should at least cross-check the information. We may lose other opportunities as after reading, people assume that an actor is already doing an x or y show. I am surely looking for the right lead role. I am open to roles that will do justice to my talent."