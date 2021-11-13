Barrister Babu Goes Off Air; Pallavi Mukherjee Says ‘I Will Miss Everything About The Show’

Colors TV's show Barrister Babu went off-air yesterday (November 12, 2021). In the last episode of Barrister Babu, Anirudh saved his twins and reunite with Bondita. Fans got happy with the ending and will be missing every bit of the show. Not only fans, but the star cast will also be missing the same.

Pallavi Mukherjee, who played the role of Sampoorna in Barrister Babu, got emotional while bidding adieu to the show. In an interview with India Forums, Pallavi spoke about her character in the show. She said, "I've got a lot of scopes to perform in the show. I got many shades to portray from Bondita's loving elder sister to Sourabh's loving wife, a distraught widow, a manipulative wife to Binoy and a loving positive mother and daughter-in-law of Roy Chaudhary family. I got to portray so many shades in one single show. I can't be more thankful and grateful. All the shades of Sampoorna have received love from the fans. 'Barrister Babu' is my proper fictional TV show debut and I couldn't have asked for a better debut than this."

The actress further stated that she will be missing everything about the show. Pallavi Mukherjee said, "I will miss everything about Barrister Babu. I will miss getting ready as Sampoorna the most. Reaching the sets early and starting the make-up to becoming Sampoorna, lunch times, gossip times; I will miss everything a lot."

Talking about Barrister Babu, the show also stars Pravisht Mishra, Anchal Sahu, Rishi Khurana, Chandan K Anand, Ansh Gupta, Jason Shah, Arina Dey and others in key roles.