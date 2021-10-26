Barrister Babu Going Off-Air: Upset Diksha Reveals Everyone Including Pravisht & Anchal Were Shocked

Barrister Babu has been in the news since the beginning for its unique storyline. Of late, there were speculations that the show is under the scanner. Later, there were news the show is going off-air. However, they had a ray of hope as fans wanted the makers to reconsider their decision and urged them to change the timings rather shutting down the show. But their requests went in vain as the show is indeed going off-air in November and will be replaced by Rashami Sharma's Sirf Tum starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh.

Recently, Pravisht Mishra expressed his disappointment as the show didn't get extension. Now, his co-star Diksha Tiwari, who plays the role of Tupur in the show, has reacted to the news. She revealed to India-Forums that she is completely shocked and numb as it was not at all expected. She also revealed that everyone including Pravisht Mishra and Anchal Sahu were shocked and were in disbelief.



Diksha was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I was completely shocked and numb. The show had a lot of scope. It was not at all expected. I was shooting on the sets when the news was officially announced. All of us including Pravisht and Anchal were shocked and were in disbelief. I immediately went up to Pravisht and Anchal and hugged them. It's indeed very upsetting."

She further added, "The show enjoys a massive fan-following and there are many tracks that could've been explored. The show has always spread social messages and many were in the pipeline. However, looks like our association was only meant for this while and we would have to part ways with our fans and viewers."

About her journey in the show, she said that she is blessed to have been a part of the show, where the cast and crew are so positive and they believe in team work. She added that she got to play a lot of shades in the small span of time. She concluded by saying that it was a fruitful journey and she will miss everyone from the director to actors and technicians.