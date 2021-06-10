Barrister Babu: Kanika Mann Is Not Playing Grown-up Bondita; Here's Why!

Barrister Babu has been hitting the headlines since its inception for its unique storyline. The show, which stars Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra (who play Bondita and Anirudh) in the lead roles, was recently in the news for its leap. It was said that the leap will happen soon and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann will be seen playing the role of grown-up Bondita. However, now it is being said that the actress will not be seen in the show.

As per Spotboye report, although Kanika was approached for the show, she was never finalised for the role at all!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Kanika was approached for the show along with many other actresses. But she couldn't take up the show as she has already signed another project on OTT space."

For the uninitiated, it was said that along with Kanika, other popular actresses Reem Sheikh and Ashnoor Kaur were also approached for the show. While Reem had apprehensions entering an on-going show, Ashnoor couldn't be a part of the project because of her board exams.

The leap was supposed to happen early this year, but due to the second wave of COVID-19, it was delayed and the makers continued to shoot with the present cast. Apparently, the leap is scheduled to take place after a few weeks.

It is being said that the makers are waiting for restrictions to be lifted in Maharashtra to start shoot with the actors post the leap. Shooting with the new cast might begin in June last week or July first week.