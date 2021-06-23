Barrister Babu LEAP Promo Out! Anchal Sahu Takes Over As Bondita; Pravish Aka Anirudh’s New Look Revealed
Barrister Babu has been in the news since inception because of its unique content. Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra play the roles of Bondita and Anirudh in the show and fans loved their bond. However, of late, the show has been in the news for its leap. The show is all set to take 8-year leap and post leap, Anchal Sahu will be seen playing the role of grown-up Bondita. Now, the promo has been released by the makers which reveal the new looks of the actors.
Barrister Babu Leap Promo
As per the promo, Bondita returns from London after completing her Barrister Degree. She will be eager to meet her Sakha Babu aka Anirudh and confess her love for him. On the other hand, time would have changed Anirudh a lot and he has turned into more shrewd and aggressive. As per the promo, he stares at her but doesn't address her, which leaves her upset.
Leap To Be Aired On July 1; New Entries On The Show
According to the promo, the leap episode will be aired on July 1.
There are also reports that child artists- Nick Nag, Yashti Pamnani, Ahaan Saboo and Aarohi Sanvesha will be entering the show.
Aurra Bids Goodbye To The Show
For the uninitiated, a few days ago, Aurra shared a picture snapped with Pravisht and bid goodbye to the show. She wrote, "I will always carry with me the sweet memories you gave me until my last moment of my life.".... Don't need to crop anyone 🤣🤣🤣🤣guys #bondingmoment #bondingforlife #lifequotes."
Barrister Babu Latest Update
Meanwhile in the previous episode, Anirudh and Bondita escape from Thakumaa. They escape from cave and try to cross Krishnanagar, as Thakumaa won't be able to stop them at Krishnanagar and they can go to London.
However, Bondita and Anirudh are shocked as Thakumaa stops them and gets Anirudh arrested. She tells Anirudh that he now can't fulfil his dreams of taking Bondita to London. On the other hand, Bondita argues with Thakumaa, who threatens to burn her tongue by burning coal.