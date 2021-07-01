Barrister Babu: Pallavi Says Aurra Bhatnagar Has Taken The Show To A New Level; Talks About Her Role Post Leap

Colors' popular show Barrister Babu has been in the news since a while now owing to the leap. The makers have made major changes. Aurra Bhatnagar, who plays the role of Bondita in the show, will be shown grown-up. Her role will now be played by Anchal Sahu. The much-awaited leap will be aired today (July 1). Pallavi Mujherjee, who plays the Sampoorna Jadhav in the show, was all praise for Aurra and revealed that she has taken the show to a next level, which has increased the responsibilities on the cast of the show.

Pallavi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Aurra is a phenomenal actress and she has taken the show to a new level. Audience has showered immense love on her and she has managed to make a place in everyone's' hearts. This has increased the responsibilities on the cast of the show as we want to live up to people's expectations. Trust me, everyone from the writing department to the Directors and actors, everyone is giving their all to entertain the audience and deliver quality work."

The actress said that she is fortunate to play different shades in the show and post leap, the audiences will get to see transition in her character. She hopes that the viewers will like new Sampoorna post leap!

Pallavi concluded by saying, "I've been fortunate enough to play many shades of characters during my journey in the show. From a loving sister to a love-stricken wife, a dejected widow and a revengeful individual; the graph of Sampoorna's character has been amazing and it was absolute delight to play the character with so many layers. Post leap, the audience will yet again see transition in my character and I'd like to keep it as a surprise for my viewers. I'm sure, they'll like the newness in Sampoorna post leap."