Barrister Babu: Pravisht Talks About His Journey & Reacts To Fans' Response To News Of The Show Going Off-Air

Colors' popular show Barrister Babu is all set to go off-air. The actors are disappointed as the show didn't get extension. Recently, Pravisht Mishra, Bhavya Sachdeva, Rishi Khurana, Diksha Tiwari had reacted to the news of the show going off-air. Pravisht had said that he was still trying to process the news. The actor has now opened up about his journey in the show.

Talking to India-Forum, the actor said that the response of the show is very overwhelming and added that he is grateful for whatever has happened with him during the entire journey. He added that he feels good and lucky to be loved in such a way. He added that he wants to give all the love back to people who have been supporting him during this journey.

Regarding fans reaction about the show going off-air, he said, "Quite a few fans are around 14-18 years also, those who message me on Instagram. I see a lot of people are impulsive and ask why is the show going off-air, etc, but I also saw a lot of maturity among the people who send me messages."

Barrister Babu: No Extension; Pravisht Mishra Disappointed On His Show Going Off-Air

Barrister Babu Going Off-Air: Upset Diksha Reveals Everyone Including Pravisht & Anchal Were Shocked

He concluded by saying, "Quite a lot of people said that it has to end someday, a little sooner maybe, but Pravisht has to get something better and bigger, I am just very astonished and happy with the maturity people are taking this news. I just feel good that there is acceptance and it is just not emotional, there is thought, maturity, etc and that's what I like and promote in life, a balance as a whole which I see in people who message me. I am very happy about it. However, how much happy I am, the show ending does leave me with remorse."