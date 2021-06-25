    For Quick Alerts
      Barrister Babu Team Bids Farewell To Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Bondita In A Cute Way; Netizens Say They’ll Miss Her

      Barrister Babu is one of the popular shows on television. The show will soon be taking a 8-year leap and Aurra Bhatnagar, who played the role of Bondita will be exiting the show. The makers recently released a promo, in which Bondita is shown grown-up and Aurra is replaced by Anchal Sharma. Recently, Aurra shared a video and a few pictures from her last day on the sets on her Instagram account.

      In the video, the whole team was seen cheering Aurra as she walked through the door and was showered with flowers.

      Aurra Bhatnagar

      The actress captioned the video and pictures as, "When u follow your passion, when work is worship that is when u receive love and respect...........................❤️lots of love ❤️ and gratitude to colors Tv and my colleagues, Direction team , creative team , camera team , setting team , lighting team , make up & Coustume team ,sound team and above all our production team for making this journey so pleasurable...🤗🥰😍thanks a lot Sumeet sir for lovely video call and Shashi maam for your graces presence❤️ love u."

      Pravisht Mishra commented, "❤️❤️❤️is all I am being able to say." Aurra's performance in the show was amazing and like the team and her co-star Pravisht, fans too will miss Aurra and her cute smile.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Aurra Bhatnagar (@aurrabhatnagarbadoni)

      Fans showered lot of love, wished her good luck and commented that they will miss her in the show. Take a look at a few comments.

      Bb_fiction_tamil_girl: Hatts off aurra u r such a strong girl and queen of hearts..I myself can't stop crying seeing the video..the best fare well.. love you dear 😍😍🤗💕❤️❤️❤️❤️ @aurrabhatnagarbadoni.

      Oysheeghosh: I am crying a lot 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭i can't write anymore 😭😭😭😭😭.

      Tabinda.tariq.737: We will miss you aurra😭😭😭.

      Durgeshnandini_tilottama: We will definitely miss you and your antics but looking for your upcoming projects. Shine high dear. Best wishes for the upcoming ❤️❤️❤️.

      Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 13:22 [IST]
      X