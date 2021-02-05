BB 14: Amit Tandon Praises Rubina Dilaik As She Fights Rakhi Sawant For Husband Abhinav Shukla; See Tweet

Ever since Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 14 house, the actress is doing everything she can to entertain audiences. However, she is now creating trouble for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with her funny antics. For the unversed, Rakhi was earlier flirting with Abhinav, but she later crossed her limit and pulled the strings of his shorts. But, the recent incident in BB 14 house left the audience surprised, as actress Rubina gave Rakhi a befitting reply by throwing a bucket of water on her for calling her husband Abhinav Shukla 'tharki' (pervert).

Well, Rubina's actions towards Rakhi received mixed response from the masses on social media. Amidst all, Dil Mil Gaye actor Amit Tandon praised the Chhoti Bahu actress on Twitter. The actor wrote, "Woman Power used just right and that too only to defend the honour of her husband. @RubiDilaik is an Alpha female and puts her point across without fear of consequences. This defense of hers today is where she has won #BiggBoss14 #BB14."

He also shared a video along with the tweet, in which Rubina Dilaik can be seen crying while Abhinav and Aly Goni are trying to calm her down. In the episode, Rubina also said that if Rakhi Sawant does such kind of entertainment, she would slap her and walk out of the house. Bigg Boss has already punished Rubina for her actions by nominating her till the end of the show.

Before Rubina's reaction, Abhinav Shukla had heard Rakhi's comments about him and lashed out at her saying, "Yehi teri gandagi hai Rakhi, tu gandh hai (You are disgusting)." Well, last time, when Rakhi had cut Abhinav's undergarments and pulled the strings of his shorts, netizens called her actions 'disgusting'. Even Salman Khan schooled Rakhi for her behaviour and warned her not to cross her limits.

Well, after this drama, fans are eager to know how Salman would react to the same in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

